2026 WCQ: Difficult For Super Eagles To Qualify Despite Bafana Points Deduction --Ugbade

Former Nigerian international Nduka Ugbade has disclosed that the Super Eagles are still in a tight position to qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite FIFA’s deduction of three points from South Africa.

FIFA Deducts Three Points From South Africa

FIFA’s decision on Monday has thrown Group C wide open. Before the sanction, South Africa topped the table with 17 points and an eight-goal difference, followed by Benin on 14 points, while Nigeria trailed with 11 points and a +2 goal difference.



The three-point deduction now drops Bafana Bafana to second on 14 points, level with Benin who are top on goal difference. Nigeria, only three points behind with two matches remaining, suddenly have a realistic chance to finish top of the group.

Super Eagles’ 2026 WC Chances Still Slim

Speaking with Completesports.com, Ugbade stated that the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the World Cup will be difficult despite the three-point deduction from South Africa.



He noted that the team’s inability to win their home games against Zimbabwe and Lesotho is gradually affecting Nigeria’s hope of making it to the mundial.



“For me not to start going into stories, you must understand the specifics and the calculations.As it stands, the three teams—I mean South Africa, Benin, and Nigeria—still have two matches to go. Despite the point deductions, South Africa is occupying the second position on 14 points, while Benin is now top of Group C on 14 points.Nigeria are third with 11 points.



“However, if Nigeria win the two matches and South Africa lose their remaining matches, then the Super Eagles will be on top. But it’s practically impossible for South Africa to lose their two matches.

“You also have to have it in mind that Benin are top, and if they can get the three points or one point against Nigeria, then it’s all over for us.



“The issue for Nigeria at the moment is to stop talking and win the two matches and see what happens to South Africa and Benin.The game against Zimbabwe and Lesotho would have been three points for us to climb like other teams in the group.



“This is not the time for only prayer. The team must work, pray, and at the end of the day, something positive may happen. Nigeria must get a win against Lesotho and Benin, with lots of goals to help our goal difference in the group. So it’s an uphill task for the Super Eagles, but nothing is impossible in football.”



“The Super Eagles will face Lesotho and Benin during the October international break. Consecutive wins would move Nigeria to 17 points, but they must also hope that South Africa falters in their remaining fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.”



