2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Names EPL, Serie A Stars For South Africa Clash

Warriors of Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has announced his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Lesotho, kickoff.com reports.

Zimbabwe will first face Bafana Bafana on Friday, October 10, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

This venue will serve as a home away from home for Zimbabwe, as the country currently has no FIFA-approved stadiums.

Zimbabwe remains winless in Group C, having lost four matches and drawn four from eight games, with just two fixtures remaining.

Three days after their clash with Hugo Broos’ side, Zimbabwe will take on Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. This match is also being held outside the host nation due to the lack of FIFA-compliant venues in Lesotho.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: South Africa’s Points Deduction Coming Very Late –Rohr

Nees has named his strong squad as he is aiming for a first win.

Top on the list are Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Marshall Munetsi and Tawanda Chirewa and Udinese star Jordan Zemura.

The team is also highlighted by the return of former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat, who missed the previous two matches.

Other notable inclusions are ex-Amakhosi striker Knowledge Musona along with former Orlando Pirates star Terrence Dzukamanja.

Nees has also called up several players from the Betway Premiership, including Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Devine Lunga, Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants, Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC, and Thando Ngwenya, who plays for AmaZulu FC.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles would be hoping that Zimbabwe avoid defeat against Bafana Bafana to stand a chance of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The Eagles could only manage 1-1 draws with Zimbabwe in both legs of their clashes.



