2026 WCQ: South Africa’s Points Deduction Coming Very Late –Rohr

Cheetahs of Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has said FIFA’s decision to deduct South Africa three points is coming very late.

On Monday FIFA announced that they have awarded Lesotho a 3-0 win in the Group C qualifier that took place on March 21.

Bafana Bafana initially won the match 2-0, but fielded Teboho Mokoena, who was supposed to be suspended having picked up two yellow cards previously in the group stages.

The outcome of the judgement means Rohr’s team, who are on 14 points, top the group while Bafana, also on 14 points, are second.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles (11 points) and Rwanda (11 points) are third and fourth respectively.

“The decision of FIFA to deduct three points from South Africa is a logical one but it’s coming very late, six months already that they had to do it,” Rohr said on Brila FM while reacting to the decision.

“Now we have two games to play, two very difficult games away in Rwanda and against Nigeria in Uyo. South Africa play their last two games at home which means they will play seven home matches (in the qualifiers) out of 10 because Lesotho and Zimbabwe play their home matches in South Africa. But we will try to qualify and remain humble.”

Meanwhile, the South African Football Association (SAFA) have said they intend to appeal FIFA’s decision to dock them three points.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Bafana’s Points Deduction Is Embarrassment To Our Country –South Africa Sports Minister

“As SAFA, we are deeply disappointed with this unprecedented outcome noting that it was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons, and without affording the Association an opportunity to present legal arguments,” read a SAFA statement on Monday (via citizen.co.za).

“The Association confirms that we have requested written reasons for the judgment and intend to lodge a formal appeal with the FIFA Appeals Committee within the prescribed 10-day period under FIFA’s disciplinary rules.

“The Association emphasises its continued commitment to supporting Bafana Bafana in their qualification campaign.

“The players and the technical team have worked extremely hard to reach this stage, and we remain focused on ensuring they secure maximum points in the matches ahead. We apologise to the nation for this administrative oversight and will reflect on the steps to take at the conclusion of our qualifying campaign.”



