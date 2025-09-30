2026 WCQ: Bafana’s Points Deduction Is Embarrassment To Our Country –South Africa Sports Minister

South Africa Sports Minister, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has described Bafana Bafana’s points deduction by FIFA as an embarrassment to the country and world football.

FIFA announced on Monday that, as per their rules, they have awarded Lesotho a 3-0 win in the Group C qualifier that took place on March 21.

Bafana initially won the match 2-0, but fielded Mokoena, who was supposed to be suspended having picked up two yellow cards previously in the group stages.

Following the points deduction, Bafana drop to second position on 14 points while Benin Republic go top also on 14 points.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain in third place on 11 points, same point as Rwanda who are fourth on the standing.

McKenzie, in a statement, said his ministry will investigate the matter and those responsible will be held accountable.

“This development is deeply regrettable and has brought embarrassment to our nation and the game of football,” McKenzie said.

“The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will lead a thorough investigation into the incompetence that led to this sanction.

“We are committed to uncovering the root causes of this failure and ensuring accountability.

“A comprehensive report will be compiled and shared with the public to provide clarity on this matter and prevent future occurrences.

“For now, we urge all South Africans to unite in support of Bafana Bafana. Let us get behind our boys in these critical games. Together, we can and must carry them on our shoulders to the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026, and this moment must show the world that South Africans come together in moments of crisis.

“We must be the 12th man on the field for them in the last two games.”

Meanwhile, South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has said they will appeal the decision by FIFA.

