WAFU B U-17 Championship: Ghana Ready For Golden Eaglets --Kagawa

Ghana U-17 midfielder Mensah Kagawa has expressed the team’s readiness to face the Golden Eaglets in today’s WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship semi-final clash at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.



This is the second time that both teams will be facing each other after the Black Stars defeated Nigeria 3-1 in the group stages of the competition.



In an interview with Ghana FA, Kagawa expressed confidence in the players’ ability to defeat the Golden Eaglets.

Read Also:2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Gave A Good Fight Vs Norway –Unuanel



“We Know Ghana-Nigeria matches go beyond football. It’s a rivalry that carries history, pride, and passion.



“We are fully aware of what is at stake, and as a team, we are ready to give everythingon the pitch to make the nation proud.



“That win (against Golden Eaglets) gave us the right momemntum. We corrected a lot of our mistakes from the previous games, and now the team is in the right frame of mind. Personally, I feel motivated to deliver again for Ghana'”



