2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Unlucky In Defeat To Norway — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu can’t hide his disappointment following his side’s defeat to Norway, reports Completesports.com.

The seven-time African champions fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss against Bjorn Johansen’s side in their first game at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Talca on Monday.

Captain Rasmus Holten scored the winning goal for Norway from the spot in the ninth minute.

Zubairu Rues Missed Chances

Nigeria dominated possession in the game but Norway put up a resolute display at the back.

Forward Kparobo Ariehi’s superb effort hit the upright early in the game, while Tana Maigana also hit the crossbar in the second half.

Zubairu said his players gave their all in the game, and were unlucky not to come out with a win.

“The boys played their hearts out. They did everything humanly possible to make sure we won the match,” Zubairu said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“Even from the start, we created chances, but unfortunately our efforts kept hitting the bar. It just felt like we weren’t lucky.”

Focus On Next Game

The Flying Eagles will now shift attention to their next game against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Zubairu said it is important for his team to pick maximum points in the game.

“Possession doesn’t win matches. If just one of our attempts had gone in, it would have changed the situation. But that is the way the game comes, and we have to take it as it is,” added Zubairu.

“We are going to think about the next match. We just have to pick up the three points.”

By Adeboye Amosu



