2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Unlucky In Defeat To Norway — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu can’t hide his disappointment following his side’s defeat to Norway, reports Completesports.com.
The seven-time African champions fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss against Bjorn Johansen’s side in their first game at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Talca on Monday.
Captain Rasmus Holten scored the winning goal for Norway from the spot in the ninth minute.
Zubairu Rues Missed Chances
Nigeria dominated possession in the game but Norway put up a resolute display at the back.
Forward Kparobo Ariehi’s superb effort hit the upright early in the game, while Tana Maigana also hit the crossbar in the second half.
Zubairu said his players gave their all in the game, and were unlucky not to come out with a win.
“The boys played their hearts out. They did everything humanly possible to make sure we won the match,” Zubairu said during his interaction with the media after the game.
“Even from the start, we created chances, but unfortunately our efforts kept hitting the bar. It just felt like we weren’t lucky.”
Focus On Next Game
The Flying Eagles will now shift attention to their next game against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Zubairu said it is important for his team to pick maximum points in the game.
“Possession doesn’t win matches. If just one of our attempts had gone in, it would have changed the situation. But that is the way the game comes, and we have to take it as it is,” added Zubairu.
“We are going to think about the next match. We just have to pick up the three points.”
By Adeboye Amosu
Who appointed this man as coach please?
A penalty was wrongfully awarded to Norway and he was just looking. A referee that knows what he was doing would have protested immediately the referee blew the whistle even before moving toward the VAR. Hie silence gave the referee license for the dubious officiating through our the match. Nigeria key boys were bombarded with yellow cards at the early stage of the match to reduce the pace of the boys so that they could be playing with caution with the fear of not getting second yellow card. All is game and the coach didn’t even protest.
The penalty that was awarded was not penalty at all.
There is one thing for you to have good ingredients and another thing for you to know how to make good soup. The team is loaded with talents but the question is if the coaching crew know what to do per time.
For Godsake, this coach is poor.
The officiating was very bad, especially from the centre referee. It was as if the Referee was sent to deliberately prune the wings of Nigerian Flying Eagles throughout the match with Norway. A cheap penalty was awarded to Norway early on but Two handballs, one of which was deliberate, to earn Nigeria a penalty was explained away, even when VAR review showed clearly a case for Nigerian penalty.
The boys were not bad and I am sure with better luck, they can still advance from the group.