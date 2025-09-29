2025 U-20 WC: Flying 'Eagles Gave A Good Fight Vs Norway --Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has praised the performance of the Flying ‘Eagles despite losing 1-0 to Norway in the opening game of their 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.



Recall that Rasmus Holten scored the only goal of the game for Norway in the first half via a penalty that was awarded by the referee.



Reacting after the game, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com lauded the players for their organization after conceding early in the game.

He however, expressed confidence that the team will bounce back to winning ways in their next game against Saudi Arabia.



“The Flying ‘Eagles gave a good fight despite conceding a goal early in the first half. I really can’t blame anyone for the penalty that was awarded to Norway.



This is just the first game and I expect the players to bounce back to winning ways in their next game.



“For me, their organization really impressed me, and I am optimistic they will make amends in the second group game.”



