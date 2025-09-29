2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Lose 1-0 To Norway In Group Opener

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles loat 1-0 to Norway in their opening Group D match of the 2025 FIFA World Cup in Chile on Monday.

A nine minute goal from Rasmus Holten from the penalty spot was enough to give Norway the three points.

It was a game the Flying Eagles edged but were undone by failure to take their chances.

The Flying Eagles had the first chance on three minutes but Kparobo Arierhi hit the post.

Then Norway got a penalty in the ninth minute scored by Holten.

Israel Ayuma went close to equalising on 15 minutes but missed the target.

Two minutes into the second half Arierhi missed a glorious chance to make it 1-1.

In the 63rd minute Maigana almost made it 1-1 but hit the upright.

With 20 minutes left Nasiru Salihi also went close but failed to find the net.

Ayuma went close again but once again could not hit the target.

Up next for the Flying Eagles is a clash with Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Friday.

By James Agberebi



