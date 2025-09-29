2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Defeat To Norway

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria lost 1-0 to Norway in their opening fixture at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday night. Completes ports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Ebenezer Harcourt 6/10

The 15-year-old had little or nothing to do in the game. He however conceded once from the penalty spot.

Amos Ochoche 6/10

The right-back made his maiden competitive appearance for the Flying Eagles against the Norwegians. Not a bad outing for the Stade de Reims of France player.

Daniel Bameyi 6/10

Conceded the penalty that led to Norway’s only goal of the game.

Ahmed Akinyele 6/10

The Remo Stars centre-back gave a good account of himself in the game. He defended well and also supported the attack.

Odinaka Okoro 6/10

Came alive after the break. He was booked for a rash challenge towards the end of the game.

Daniel Daga 5/10

Lost possession easily especially in the first half. He however improved after the break.

Israel Ayuma 6/10

The midfielder started the game brightly but fizzled out afterwards. He was unlucky not to get a goal.

Nasiru Salihu 5/10

He failed to make much impact in the game, The Qabala FC of Azerbaijan player was replaced by Abdujeleel Kamaldeen 12 minutes from time.

Orseer Achichi 4/10

Achichi struggled to get going in the game. He was replaced by Sani Suleiman in the 56th minute.

Tana Maigana 7/10

A lively display from the winger . He came close to scoring in the second half.

Kparobo Ariehi 6/10

The striker was unlucky not to get a goal in the game.

Substitutes

Sani Suleiman 5/10

He made a big impression after replacing Orseer Achichi in the 56th minute.

Abdujeleel Kamaldeen 3/10

The midfielder failed to help rescue his team from defeat following his introduction.

Charles Agada

Not Rated



