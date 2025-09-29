2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Defeat To Norway

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria lost 1-0 to Norway in their opening fixture at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday night. Completes ports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.
Ebenezer Harcourt 6/10
The 15-year-old had little or nothing to do in the game. He however conceded once from the penalty spot.
Amos Ochoche 6/10
The right-back made his maiden competitive appearance for the Flying Eagles against the Norwegians. Not a bad outing for the Stade de Reims of France player.
Daniel Bameyi 6/10
Conceded the penalty that led to Norway’s only goal of the game.
Ahmed Akinyele 6/10
The Remo Stars centre-back gave a good account of himself in the game. He defended well and also supported the attack.
Odinaka Okoro 6/10
Came alive after the break. He was booked for a rash challenge towards the end of the game.
Daniel Daga 5/10
Lost possession easily especially in the first half. He however improved after the break.
Read Also:2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Lose 1-0 To Norway In Group Opener
Israel Ayuma 6/10
The midfielder started the game brightly but fizzled out afterwards. He was unlucky not to get a goal.
Nasiru Salihu 5/10
He failed to make much impact in the game, The Qabala FC of Azerbaijan player was replaced by Abdujeleel Kamaldeen 12 minutes from time.
Orseer Achichi 4/10
Achichi struggled to get going in the game. He was replaced by Sani Suleiman in the 56th minute.
Tana Maigana 7/10
A lively display from the winger . He came close to scoring in the second half.
Kparobo Ariehi 6/10
The striker was unlucky not to get a goal in the game.
Substitutes
Sani Suleiman 5/10
He made a big impression after replacing Orseer Achichi in the 56th minute.
Abdujeleel Kamaldeen 3/10
The midfielder failed to help rescue his team from defeat following his introduction.
Charles Agada
Not Rated