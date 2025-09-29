Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Defeat To Norway

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    The Flying Eagles of Nigeria lost 1-0 to Norway in their opening fixture at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday night. Completes ports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

    Ebenezer Harcourt 6/10

    The 15-year-old had little or nothing to do in the game. He however conceded once from the penalty spot.

    Amos Ochoche 6/10

    The right-back made his maiden competitive appearance for the Flying Eagles against the Norwegians. Not a bad outing for the Stade de Reims of France player.

    Daniel Bameyi 6/10

    Conceded the penalty that led to Norway’s only goal of the game.

    Ahmed Akinyele 6/10

    The Remo Stars centre-back gave a good account of himself in the game. He defended well and also supported the attack.

    Odinaka Okoro 6/10

    Came alive after the break. He was booked for a rash challenge towards the end of the game.

    Daniel Daga 5/10

    Lost possession easily especially in the first half. He however improved after the break.

    Israel Ayuma 6/10

    The midfielder started the game brightly but fizzled out afterwards. He was unlucky not to get a goal.

    Nasiru Salihu 5/10

    He failed to make much impact in the game, The Qabala FC of Azerbaijan player was replaced by Abdujeleel Kamaldeen 12 minutes from time.

    Orseer Achichi 4/10

    Achichi struggled to get going in the game. He was replaced by Sani Suleiman in the 56th minute.

    Tana Maigana 7/10

    A lively display from the winger . He came close to scoring in the second half.

    Kparobo Ariehi 6/10

    The striker was unlucky not to get a goal in the game.

    Substitutes

    Sani Suleiman 5/10

    He made a big impression after replacing Orseer Achichi in the 56th minute.

    Abdujeleel Kamaldeen 3/10

    The midfielder failed to help rescue his team from defeat following his introduction.

    Charles Agada
    Not Rated


