2026 WCQ: SAFA To Appeal FIFA’s Decision To Deduct Bafana Three Points

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have said they intend to appeal Fifa’s decision to dock them three points for fielding an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March.

FIFA announced on Monday that, as per their rules, they have awarded Lesotho a 3-0 win in the Group C qualifier that took place on March 21.

Bafana initially won the match 2-0, but fielded Mokoena, who was supposed to be suspended having picked up two yellow cards previously in the group stages.

Following the points deduction, Bafana drop to second position on 14 points while Benin Republic go top also on 14 points.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in third place on 11 points.

Reacting to the verdict SAFA, in a statement on Monday (via citizen.co.za) wrote:“As SAFA, we are deeply disappointed with this unprecedented outcome noting that it was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons, and without affording the Association an opportunity to present legal arguments.

“The Association confirms that we have requested written reasons for the judgment and intend to lodge a formal appeal with the FIFA Appeals Committee within the prescribed 10-day period under FIFA’s disciplinary rules.”

SAFA added:“The Association emphasises its continued commitment to supporting Bafana Bafana in their qualification campaign.

“The players and the technical team have worked extremely hard to reach this stage, and we remain focused on ensuring they secure maximum points in the matches ahead.

“We apologise to the nation for this administrative oversight and will reflect on the steps to take at the conclusion of our qualifying campaign.”

Bafana will play their final two qualifiers next month. They take on Zimbabwe in Durban on October 10 and Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium four days later.



