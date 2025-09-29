2026 WCQ: South Africa’s Points Deduction Not An Advantage To Super Eagles –Adepoju

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has said FIFA’s points deduction against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana is not much of an advantage to the Super Eagles.

FIFA, on Monday, stripped South Africa of three points in their World Cup qualifying campaign for fielding an ineligible player, which could dent their hopes of reaching the 2026 tournament to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

According to the world football governing body, its disciplinary committee had found South Africa guilty of playing midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a 2-0 home win over Lesotho in March when he should have missed the qualifier after two cautions in previous Group C matches.

Lesotho have now been awarded a 3-0 win, with Bafana stripped of the points and fined $12,536.04, while Mokoena was given a warning.

Benin now top Group C on goal difference, level with South Africa on 14 points with two games left.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who have had a disappointing campaign, are in third place on 11 points.

Reacting to the points deduction Adepoju, in an exclusive chat with Completesports.com, said it still doesn’t favour the Super Eagles.

“For me it is not that much of an advantage, though the points are not that much again but the Super Eagles still need to win their remaining two matches and hope other results favour them.

“They don’t need much advice than be fired up to go and win the next two matches and see what happens.”

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: FIFA Sanctions South Africa, Hands Super Eagles Lifeline

Meanwhile, matchday 9 and 10 of the qualifiers will resume in October with Bafana Bafana taking on Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

The Super Eagles will travel to South Africa to face Lesotho before hosting Benin Republic in Uyo.

Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, though the runners-up have a chance to go through via playoff process.

By James Agberebi



