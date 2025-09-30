I’m So happy, I feel At Home –Saliba Speaks After Signing New Arsenal Deal

France defender William Saliba has said he is excited and also feel at home at Premier League giants Arsenal after penning a new long-term contract.

Saliba has penned a five-year deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2030.

The 24-year-old joins fellow defender Gabriel Magalhaes plus academy products Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in committing to new Arsenal contracts in 2025.

“I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019 and now, in 2025, I’m still here to extend my contract,” Saliba said. “I’m so happy. I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it’s the best place to be.

Also Read: Neville Makes Arsenal Title Prediction After Dramatic Win vs Newcastle

“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.

“I think I haven’t reached my peak. I have a lot of things to improve, a lot of things to give to this team, and I know that the coach and the staff will help me to become the best, or one of the best, defenders in the world and win trophies.”

Saliba has been contracted to Arsenal since the summer of 2019 but had to wait three years until his competitive debut at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Since then, he has made 140 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.



