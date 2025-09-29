Neville Makes Arsenal Title Prediction After Dramatic Win vs Newcastle

Manchester United legend-turned-pundit Gary Neville has made his title prediction on Arsenal following their 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Gunners had a bright first half against the Magpies at St James’ Park yesterday. Eberechi Eze drew two fantastic saves from Nick Pope before Nick Woltemade opened the scoring for the Magpies.

In the second half, Pope made another fine stop to deny Jurrien Timber, but Arsenal continued to pile the pressure and eventually got their reward with late goals from Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Merino had a couple of poor outings for the Gunners from the starting XI, but he redeemed himself with a perfectly cushioned header to outsmart Pope in the 84th minute of the contest.

Gabriel made the headlines at the death with a match-winning header from another corner. Speaking after the 2-1 victory, Neville was full of praise for the Gunners for the comeback.

The 50-year-old said that manager Mikel Arteta has a brilliant squad and may be the best in the league. He added that only two teams – Liverpool and Arsenal – can win the league and no one else.

He told Sky Sports (via arsenalnews.co.uk): “Mikel Arteta has got a brilliant squad. He’s got a brilliant squad, I think he’s got the best squad in the league and maybe the best team in the league.

“I say that quietly because Liverpool are excellent. There are only two teams who can win this league – Liverpool and Arsenal – I don’t think anyone else can.

“A week ago the glass was half empty, now it’s more than half full. Liverpool lose, Arsenal win in stunning fashion.

“They deserve it, they were the better football team. [Arteta] made really good subs, he started with a strong team. That will give them huge confidence.

“You shouldn’t have swing weekends this early. But the Liverpool players sitting at home watching this will perhaps sink slightly.”



