NWSL: Monday Makes History In Washington Spirit’s Win Over Houston Dash

Super Falcons forward Gift Monday scored a historic hat-trick in Washington Spirit’s 4-0 victory over Houston Dash, reports Completesports.com.

It was the quickest hat-trick in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League, NWSL.

Monday scored three times inside the opening 36 minutes at Audi Field.

It was the second hat-trick in the history of Washington Spirit.

Crystal Dunn was the first to achieve the feat in 2015, also against Houston Dash.

Monday opened scoring for Washington Spirit in the 18th minute with a smart finish from a tight angle.

The 23-year-old nodded home the second three minutes later following Croix Bethune’s superb delivery.

The striker scored her third of the game in the 36th minute.

Houston Dash earned a berth in the playoff following the comfortable victory.

By Adeboye Amosu



