Aiyegbeni Hails Lookman’s Decision To Remain With Atalanta

Former Nigerian international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has applauded Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman’s decision to stay with Atalanta.



Recall that Lookman’s relationship was certainly fractured with the club and supporters after he tried to engineer a move away.



However, the 27-year-old made his return in the 3-0 win over Torino on September 21.



Speaking with Footy-Africa, Aiyegbeni stated that he’s delighted that both parties have resolved their differences.

“I know situations like this can be very difficult for a player,” Aiyegbeni said. “When a move you were expecting doesn’t happen, it affects your state of mind. But I must commend Lookman for staying patient and Atalanta for welcoming him back in.

“For me, the most important thing is that he is back on the pitch, because that is where he can do what he does best, scoring goals and making an impact for his team.”

“Atalanta need him, and he also needs Atalanta to keep pushing his career forward. It’s good to see they have found common ground, and I hope from here he can enjoy his football again, stay focused, and deliver the performances we all know he is capable of.”



