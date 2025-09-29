Close Menu
    ‘We Didn’t Give Up’ — Akor Reflects On Sevilla’s Win At Rayo Vallecano

    Adeboye Amosu

    Jerome Akor has reflected on Sevilla’s thrilling win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

    The Rojiblancos claimed a 1-0 victory
    over Rayo Vallecano at the Campo de Fútbol de Valllecas.

    Akor rose from the bench to score decisive goal for the visitors.

    The Nigerian struck a powerful shot that hit the inside of the crossbar three minutes from time.

    It was the striker’s first goal of the season for Sevilla.

    Akor On Winning Goal

    “Before I talk about myself, I think it was a great game from the team, with a strong fight and a good mentality,” Akor told club’s official website.

    ” I had the opportunity to come on, I was prepared and working hard, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity. We didn’t give up.

    “We have a top mentality in the group. The coach has confidence in what we can do, and it shows in the games.”

    Next Challenge For Sevilla

    Matías Almeyda’s side currently occupy ninth position on the LaLiga table with 10 points from seven games.

    Akor and his teammates will be up against Barcelona in their next league game.

    By Adeboye Amosu


