Serie A: Nigerian Midfielder Named MOTM In Pisa’s Draw With Fiorentina

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro was named Man of the Match following Pisa’s 0-0 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Akinsanmiro was in action for 90 minutes in the thrilling contest.

Pisa relied heavily on his creativity and defensive contributions to neutralise Fiorentina’s attacking threat.

The 20-year-old has made four league appearances for the Black and Blues this season.

The defensive midfielder is on loan at Pisa from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Akinsanmiro joined Inter from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL champions, Remo Stars in 2023.

The player has made one competitive appearance for the Nerrazzuri.

He spent last season on loan at Serie B club, Sampdoria.

By Adeboye Amosu



