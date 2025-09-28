Onuachu Reflects On Trabzonspor’s Thrilling Win Over Fatih Karagumruk

Paul Onuachu has reflected on Trabzonspor’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Fatih Karagumruk, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu scored twice for the Black Sea Storm in the game.

The win was Trabzonspor’s first in their last four league games.

Onuachu On Win Over Fatih Karagumruk

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate my teammates on the three points. I’m happy the team won, and I’m even more happy that I scored,” Onuachu told Fanatik.

“It was a good match for us. The only problem we conceded was a lack of concentration.”

Stunning Goal

Onuachu scored a stunning overhead goal in the encounter.

“I watched the goal I scored again. It’s good that you reminded me of it, and I also remembered the goal I scored against Konyaspor,” he added.

“I need to look at both, but I can say the goal I scored against Konyaspor was better than the goal I scored today.

“If I had to describe the goal, it was an instinctive one because I had to make a decision. I believed the move was the right one. It was a split-second decision, actually. It was a good shot, and a good goal.”

By Adeboye Amosu



