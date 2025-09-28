NPFL: Shooting Stars, Barau FC Win Away; Rangers Held By Wikki

Shooting Stars recorded their first away win of the season, edging past Warri Wolves 2-1 in Ozoro on Sunday.

Igbunu Evwierhurhoma gave Warri Wolves the lead on 52 minutes.

Shooting Stars fought back in the closing stages scoring twice in two minutes.

Qamar Adegoke equalised in the 84th minute, while Adams Mustapha netted the winner two minutes later.

Barau FC defeated Kun Khalifat 3-1 in another matchday six encounter.

It was the Maliya Boys first win of the season.

The home team went in front through Ebuka Nwokorie in the 14th minute.

Read Also:NPFL: Plateau United Pip El-kanemi, Bayelsa United End Losing Streak

The lead lasted one minute before Yahaya Ibrahim equalised for Barau FC.

Hillary Ekawu gave Kun Khalifat the lead for the first time in game in the 65th minute, while Ibrahim scored his second of the game nine minutes from time.

At the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Wikki Tourists and Rangers battled to a 2-2 draw.

Klinshak Longbak and Jonathan Mairiga were on target for Wikki Tourists in the game.

Experienced striker Godwin Obaje bagged a brace for Rangers.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United beat Katsina United 2-0.

Anas Yusuf and Abubakar Abdullahi were on target for the home team in the game.

FULL RESULTS

Wikki 2-2 Rangers

Wolves 1-2 3SC

Kun Khalifat 1-3 Barau

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



