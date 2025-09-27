NPFL: Plateau United Pip El-kanemi, Bayelsa United End Losing Streak

Plateau United moved out of the relegation zone following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over El-kanemi Warriors at the New Jos Stadium on Saturday.

Monday Gideon scored the winning goal for the home team two minutes after the half hour mark.

It was Plateau United’s second win of the season.

The Jos club moved to 13th position on the table with six points from five games.

El-kanemi Warriors remain in sixth position despite the defeat.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Overcome US Zilimadjou, Book Date With Sundowns

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayelsa United.

Kayode Oke opened scoring for Insurance from the penalty spot on the dot of 45 minutes.

Jawad Mustapha restored parity for Bayelsa United five minutes after the break.

Bayelsa United lost their previous two league games to Enyimba and Nasarawa United.

Four more matchday six games will be played on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



