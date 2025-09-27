U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Cruise Into Final Round After Thrashing Rwanda 4-0

Nigeria’s Falconets have zoomed into the final round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup qualifiers after comfortably overcoming Rwanda over two legs.

In the second leg of the second round tie at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Saturday, September 27, the Falconets thrashed Rwanda 4-0 to go through 5-0 on aggregate.

The Falconets will now take on either Senegal or Algeria in the final qualifying round.

The Senegalese hold a 2-0 first leg lead ahead of the reverse fixture billed for today (Saturday).

Meanwhile, the final round of the U-20 World Cup qualifiers will take place in February, 2026.

Four teams are expected to represent Africa at the World Cup billed for Poland.

By James Agberebi



