    Bundesliga News

    Bundesliga: Tella Missing As Bayer Leverkusen Edge St. Pauli

    Tella

    Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella was missing in action as Bayer Leverkusen defeated St. Pauli 2-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

    The Nigerian international, who is still nursing an injury, has made three appearances and bagged one assist this season for Leverkusen.

    The hosts made the more assertive start at the Millerntor, with Eric Smith heading narrowly wide from a Mathias Pereira Lage corner in the second minute.

    However, it was the visitor that opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Tapsoba to silence the home supporters.

    St. Pauli responded brilliantly, equalising just seven minutes later when Mark Flekken spilled a corner, and Wahl reacted quickest to hook the ball into the net.

    Bayer Leverkusen scored the winner in the 58th minute thanks to Grimaldo’s brilliant assist to set up Poku who finished coolly past Vasilj to restore Leverkusen’s lead with his very first touch in the match.


