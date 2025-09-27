WAFU B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Secure Top Spot In Group B After Draw With Burkina Faso

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets finished top of Group B at the 2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship after a 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso in Yammosoukro on Saturday, reports Completesports.com

Both teams created enough chances to win the game but failed to hit target.

Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Great Edafe also made a number of key saves in the game.

Read Also:U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Cruise Into Final Round After Thrashing Rwanda 4-0

Manu Garba’s side started the competition with a 4-1 thumping of Benin Republic.

They finished top of Group B ahead of Burkina Faso on goal difference.

The Eaglets will face eternal rivals Black Starlets of Ghana in the semi-finals.

The winner will earn a berth at the 2026 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu



