Ligue 1: Awaziem Plays 90 Minutes In Toulouse, Nantes’ Four-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played all 90 minutes in Nantes’ 2-2 draw against Toulouse in Saturday’s Ligue 1.



The Nigerian international, who was making his sixth appearance for Nantes, has bagged one yellow card this ongoing season.



In the first half, Toulouse had goal scoring chances but lacked efficiency. Nantes, however, had one chance and scored just before halftime through Lahdo, who connected with a Camara shot that was blocked by Restes.

Read Also:WAFU B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Secure Top Spot In Group B After Draw With Burkina Faso



At the restart in the second half, Toulouse equalized through Ghobo, who came on at halftime. Played in by Dönnum, he crossed with his right foot and beat Lopes.



From a corner taken by Lepenant, Leroux, alone at the near post, beat Restes with a header and gave the Canaries the lead again.



Toulouse then earned a penalty after a foul by Amian. Dönnum sent the ball into the side netting on the left, but Lopes was helpless.



After three defeats, things are looking up for Toulouse. Nantes took home a point after falling behind twice.



