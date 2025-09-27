Onuachu’s Brace Helps Trabzonspor Seal Dramatic 4-3 Win Vs Fatih Karagumruk

Paul Onuachu scored two goals as Trabzonspor edged out Faith Karagumruk 4-3 in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday.

Onuachu has now taken his tally in the Turkish elite division to five goals in seven matches.

Felipe Augusto opened the scoring for Trabzonspor in the 20th minute but eight minutes after the opening goal Fatih Karagumruk equalised through Tiago Cukur.

In the 35th minute Onuachu put his side 2-1 ahead and on 45 minutes he scored from the penalty spot to grab his second goal to make it 3-1.

With two minutes left to play Danylo Sikan got Trabzonspor’s fourth but David Fofana pulled a goal back on 92nd minute to bring the score to 4-2.

Just one minute later Fofana got on the score sheet again for his second strike but it was not enough as Trabzonspor held on to seal a 4-3 win.

The win took Trabzonspor up to second position on 14 points and are seven points behind league leaders and champions Galatasaray in the league table.



