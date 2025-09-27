EPL: Arokodare Features As Wolves Hold Tottenham

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was in action as Wolves played out a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his third appearance for Wolves, came on as a substitute in the 84th minute for Larsen.

Spurs created plenty of opportunities in the first half to take the lead but it was the visitors who took the lead in the 54th minute. Guglielmo Vicario saved a Ladislav Krejci header from a corner but the ball struck Joao Palhinha and bounced back to Santiago Bueno to poke home.



However, Joao Palhinha scored a wonderful equaliser in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to spare Tottenham Hotspur’s blushes as they battled back to draw 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Spurs rise into third place with 11 points, while Wolves remain 20th after getting their first point of the Premier League season



