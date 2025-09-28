2026 U-20 WWCQ: Makinde Gifts Falconets $15,000 For Win Over Rwanda

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has rewarded the Falconets with $15,000 following their win over Rwanda, reports Comoletespoorts.com.

The Falconets defeated She-Amavubi 4-0 in a 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Saturday.

Makinde made the announcement during his address to the team after the game.

Moses Aduku’s side progressed into the third round 5-0 on aggregate.

Nigeria scored twice in the first half through Precious Oscar, and Tumininu Adeshina.

Janet Akekoromowei and Alaba Olabiyi added two more goals for the hosts in the second half.

Nigeria will face Senegal in the third round of the series in February next year.

Senegal defeated Algeria 2-0 on aggregate to book a place in the third round

Poland will host the competition from September 5 to 27, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



