Chelsea Legend Urges Man United To Sack Amorim

A former Chelsea star Joe Cole reluctantly called for Manchester United to sack Ruben Amorim after they were beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the Premier League.

United’s misery continued on Saturday as Keith Andrews’ Brentford sealed a huge victory at the GTech Community Stadium.

Igor Thiago scored a first-half brace as Brentford tormented Manchester United’s defence before Benjamin Sesko gave the visitors hope with his first Premier League goal.

United captain Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty to draw level in the second half before Mathias Jensen sealed Brentford’s win deep into injury-time.

Yet another defeat means Amorim has amassed just 34 points from his 33 league games in charge of Manchester United and is still yet to win two successive league games.

Cole doubts Amorim is capable of turning things around at Old Trafford and believes a change may be the best outcome for both Manchester United and the current manager.

The ex-England star even named former Three Lions boss Sir Gareth Southgate as a possible candidate to take over from Amorim.

Asked whether he believes Amorim will turn things around at Manchester United, Cole told TNT Sports (via Metro): “No, I don’t think so. He’s had a long enough time to implement what he wants.

Also Read: West Ham Sack Potter, Appoint Nuno As New Manager

“It’s not just a Ruben Amorim problem, there’s huge issues around the club. But he looks anxious on the bench, he looks worried, and I think that will filter through to the players.

“The fact he hasn’t won back-to-back league games is a huge concern. They need a different direction in my opinion.”

Pressed if he meant a ‘different direction’ in terms of a new manager, Cole added: “You know I don’t like saying that but for him [Ruben Amorim] as well, he was the bright spark, people were talking about him like the messiah.

“I thought Gareth Southgate was the perfect man for the job in terms of building a culture and understanding the players. They went with Amorim and it doesn’t look like it’s working.”



