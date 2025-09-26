CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Overcome US Zilimadjou, Book Date With Sundowns

Remo Stars booked a date in the second round of the CAF Champions League following a 1-0 victory over US Zilimadjou of Comoros in the second leg of their preliminary round tie in Abeokuta on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions won the tie 5-0 on aggregate.

The first half ended 0-0 despite Remo Stars creating a number of chances.

The Sky Blue Stars however scored the winning goal from the spot through Alex Oyowah 17 minutes from time.

Remo Stars were awarded a penalty after Ibrahim Abubakar’s cross was handled inside the box.

Oyowah calmly slotted the ball home for the winning goal.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will face South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the next round.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Rivers United will take on Les Aigles of Democratic Republic of Congo at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw.

By Adeboye Amosu



