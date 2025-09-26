Uche Set Sights On Ending Liverpool’s 100% Premier League Record

Super Eagles midfielder Chrisantus Uche will be hoping to continue from his impressive start to life in the Premier League as Crystal Palace welcome Liverpool on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Glasner Hails Uche’s Brilliant Display

Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken positively about Uche’s integration into the team, praising his performance on debut against Sunderland and even considering new roles for the versatile midfielder.



With the team set to face reigning champions Liverpool, the Nigerian international knows he has a huge task at hand against a Reds side that are unbeaten in the Premier League in all competitions this season.



Their recent history against Liverpool suggests a positive result is a distinct possibility, too.

Read Also:Lineker: Iheanacho Will Score Lots Of Goals At Celtic



They won the Community Shield against the Reds on penalties last month after a 2-2 draw in normal time. The clubs also clashed on the final day of last season, drawing 1-1 at Anfield.



While Liverpool did win the corresponding fixture at Selhurst Park last season, it was only by a 1-0 scoreline thanks to an early Diogo Jota goal. With Palace winning 1-0 at Liverpool in the meeting prior to that, this head-to-head has seen only close matches for quite some time.

Head To Head

This match up is quite rare in that both teams have had more joy on the road rather than in front of their own fans.



Crystal Palace’s last four league wins over Liverpool have all occurred at Anfield. They have just one victory at Selhurst Park in the last 20 years, a 3-1 triumph in December 2014.

Read Also:‘It Was Like WWE’ — Arokodare Speaks On Premier League Experience



Liverpool have won nine and lost none of their last 10 away league games against Palace

Possible starting lineup

Crystal Palace:Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta



Liverpool: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak



