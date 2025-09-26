2025 U-20 W/Cup: This Is An Improved Flying Eagles Team –Bameyi

Daniel Bamayi has described the current Flying Eagles team as an improved side, as they get set to feature in this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Bamayi and his Flying Eagles teammates finished third at the U-20 AFCON in Egypt but came under lots of criticism despite qualifying for the World Cup.

The team was slammed for their inability to create and also convert scoring chances.

Since arriving Chile for the tournament the Flying Eagles have played two test matches against Chile and Australia.

After settling for a 1-1 draw with Chile the Flying Eagles beat Australia 3-1.

Following their impressive test matches, Bameyi believes the team is ready to do the country proud.

He also stated that they have learnt lessons from the 2023 edition in Argentina where they reached the quarter-finals.

“We are happy and fully prepared, we’ve been training and I think this is the right time to go and show wjay we’ve been working for,” he told the team’s media team.

“So many lessons learnt at the 2023 World Cup, we lost at the quarter-finals 1-0 to South Korea. We had the opportunity to win that game but unfortunately we didn’t take our chances which cost us the match.

“This current team is an improved one from the WAFU down to the AFCON, now we are at the World Cup so we will try to work on our faults and see how we will improve on that.”

The Flying Eagles are in Group F with Norway, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

They will open their campaign against Norway on September 29, on October 2 they will face Saudi Arabia and on October 5 end the group phase with Colombia.

By James Agberebi



