Onyedika Ruled Out For Six Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks as a result of hamstring injury, reports Completesports.com.

Onyedika sustained the injury in Club Brugge’s thrilling 5-5 draw with Westerlo on Wednesday night.

The defensive midfielder left the pitch in the 16th minute of the encounter.

His absence will be a big blow for Club Brugge who have some important fixtures line up in the weeks ahead.

Nicky Hayen’s side will be away to Standard Liege in a league game on Saturday.

Brugge will also face Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League at the Gewiss Stadium next week Tuesday.

They will then host Belgian Pro League champions Union Saint-Gillloise before the international break.

Onyedika has made eight league appearances for the club this season.

He scored in the Champions League 4-0 victory over Ligue 1 club, AS Monaco last week.

The former FC Midtylland player is also expected to miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic next month.

By Adeboye Amosu




