    Nigerian Striker Nominated For Europa League Best Goal Award

    James Agberebi

    Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi was nominated for the Europa League matchday 1 Goal of the Day award for his impressive strike against Ferenvaros on Thursday.

    Durosinmi is one of four players announced on the UEFA Europa League X handle for the award.

    Viktoria Plzen and 10-man Ferenvaros settled for a 1-1 draw with Durosinmi giving his side the lead in the first half.

    The 22-year-old received a pass, raced towards, beat his marker before unleashing a superb volley into the back of the net.

    The winner of the best goal will be decided via voting by fans.

