CAF Appoints Algerian Officials For Rivers United Vs Les Aigles

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed Algeria’s Houssam Benyahia as centre referee for the CAF Champions League first round second leg match between Rivers United, and FC Les Aigles of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Benyahia will be assisted by compatriots Hamza Bouzit (Assistant Referee 1) and Haithem Bouima (Assistant Referee 2), while Loutfi Bekouassa will serve as the fourth official.

Ghana’s Munkaila Nassam Adam will serve as match commissioner.

The encounter will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Rivers United held Les Aigles to a barren draw in the first leg at Stade de Matryrs, Kinshaha last weekend.

The winner will face either AC Léopards of Congo or Mozambique’s Black Bulls in the second round.

By Adeboye Amosu



