NPFL: Elegbeleye Commends Players For Staying Drug Free

Players in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, have been commended for a clean bill results in the random tests carried out by the National Anti -Doping Committee (NADC) of Nigeria.

Chairman of the NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye expressed delight following the release of the test results by the NADC.

“I am very satisfied with the outcome of the tests on our players carried out by the NADC and i want to commend our players for staying clean”, Elegbeleye was quoted by npfl.com.

Odo Raphael Okafor, Deputy Director/Head Drug Testing , NADC, stated that the tests were conducted to keep the sport of football clean and add integrity to the NPFL.

Read Also:NPFL: Bendel Insurance Boss Hails Governor Otti Over N10m Gift After Enyimba Clash

“As you are quite aware, NADC in her effort to keep the sports of football clean and add integrity to the league, in line with the World Anti-Doping Code, started drug testing with the 2023/2024 league season,” Okafor stated.

“Out of the Thirty-Two (32) Urine sample test carried out in a randomly selected match fixtures, the whole results came out to be negative. This indicates that out of the randomly selected players, none is using substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This is commendable.”

Okafor further informed the NPFL that the NADC would resume random testing of players at selected league matches for the 2025/26 season.

“In NADC continued effort and commitment in maintaining fair play, integrity and protecting the health of our sports men and women, we wish to carry out drug testing in some randomly selected matches in the 2025/2026 league season”, the NADC stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



