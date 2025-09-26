2025 U-20 W/Cup: Zubairu Boasts Flying Eagles Have ‘Sharp Shooters’ Now

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu is happy with the quality of strikers in the team heading to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Zubairu’s side struggled in front of goal at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations where they finished third.

The former El-kanemi Warriors coach has injected fresh legs in the squad for the World Cup.

The Flying Eagles wrapped up their preparations with a 3-1 victory over Australia in a friendly on Tuesday.

The seven-time African champions were earlier held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Chile.

Zubairu On Flying Eagles’ Attack

Zubairu admitted that he now parades a sharper attack unlike what was the case at the U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

“At the AFCON, our attack was not biting at all. But from these two matches, you can see the difference—our attack is sharper, and we are exploiting spaces better in the final third,” he told the team’s media officer,”Sharrif Abdallah.

“It’s a big improvement, and with the little time left before the World Cup, we will continue to work on it.”

Preparation For World Cup

Zubairu also reflected on his side’s performance in the friendlies with Chile and Australia.

“In the two matches we played here, the results were not even the most important thing. What mattered to us was identifying our deficiencies and working on them,” added Zubairu.

” Against Chile, we noticed a lot of areas to improve, and by the time we faced Australia, the corrections we made really worked. We saw clear improvement.”

Ready For Battle

The Flying Eagles are drawn in Group F with Norway Colombia, and Saudi Arabia.

The West Africans will start their campaign against Norway Estadio Fiscal de Talca next week Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu



