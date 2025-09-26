FIFA U-20 WC: Man United Send Scouts To Watch Flying Eagles Star

Manchester United have sent their top scouts to watch Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt in action at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Harcourt, Nigeria’s Youngest Senior National Team Player

Harcourt was an integral part of the Flying Eagles squad that won bronze medal at the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and also featured in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Congo at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), becoming Nigeria’s youngest senior national team player.



Recall that at the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations, the Sporting Lagos academy star was outstanding as he made two penalty saves and kept three clean sheets.

Read Also:Europa League: Durosinmi On Target As Viktoria Plzen Draw 1-1 With Ferenvaros

Man United Keep Close Tab

His remarkable rise is gradually gaining attention as top European club Man United have dispatched scouts to monitor the progress of the Flying Eagles goalkeeper at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, according to United In Focus.



Besides the Red Devils, scouts from other clubs in Europe are also keeping close tabs on the Nigerian international.



Harcourt alongside Mexican midfielder Gilberto Mora has been selected as their major focus at the tournament.

Flying Eagles Open FIFA U-20 WC Campaign Vs Norway

Drawn in Group F with Colombia, Norway, and Saudi Arabia, the Flying Eagles will open their campaign against Norway on Monday, 29 September, at Estadio Fiscal in Talca.



