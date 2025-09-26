Europa League: Durosinmi On Target As Viktoria Plzen Draw 1-1 With Ferenvaros

Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi was on target as Viktoria Plzen were held to a 1-1 draw by Ferenvaros in the first rounds of matches in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Durosinmi had given Viktoria Plzen the lead against the home side in the 16th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Ferenvaros as they had a player sent off following Cebrail Makreckis 38th minute sending off.

Also Read: Super Eagles To Face Colombia In Friendly November

But in the 94th minute Ferenvaros grabbed the equalizer to have a share of the spoils thanks to Alexandar Pesic strike.

In Switzerland Cyriel Dessers was in action for Panathinaikos in their 4-1 away win against Young Boys.

Dessers was introduced into the match with 20 minutes left to play.

In another Europa League fixture Zaidu Sanusi featured for FC Porto who pipped Salzburg 1-0 away.

The Super Eagles left-back, who was in the starting line-up, was replaced in the 53rd minute.

By James Agberebi



