Super Eagles To Face Colombia In Friendly November

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Colombia in an international friendly in November, reports Completesports.com.

The friendly will hold at the Citi Field in New York on Tuesday, 18 November.

Eric Chelle’s side have another friendly lined up against Venezuela before the clash with the Cafeteros.

The encounter with Venezuela is slated for the Shell Energy Stadium, Houston on Friday, 14 November.

Colombia will come up against New Zealand in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, 15 November before facing the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles will use the games against Venezuela and Colombia as part of their preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Morocco in December.

They will be in action against Crocodiles of Lesotho and Squirrels of Benin Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

By Adeboye Amosu




