    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Arrive Talca For Group F Games

    Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Friday arrived the city of Talca ahead of their participation at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

    The players and their officials were received by FIFA officials and members of the Local Organizing Committee.

    The seven-time African champions are lodged at Hotel Diego de Almagro in Talca.

    Aliyu Zubairu’s side wrapped up a 12-day training camp in Santiago, where they played host nation Chile and Australia as part of the build-up to the competition.

    The Flying Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile, while they defeated Australia 3-1.

    They are drawn in Group F with Norway, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia.

    The West Africans will open their campaign against Norway at the Estadio Fiscal de Talca next week Monday.

