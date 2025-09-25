Flying Eagles Suffer Injury Blow Ahead U-20 World Cup

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been forced to make a late adjustment to their squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup after defender Marvelous Freedom sustained a knee injury in training, reports Completesports.com.

Freedom picked up the injury in training this week, and missed the Flying Eagles’ friendly against Australia on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, head coach Aliyu Zubairu has called up Wikki Tourists’ Haruna Aliyu as a replacement for the player.

Aliyu is expected to arrive in Chile on Friday morning.

The Flying Eagles will hit Talca City on Thursday morning (today)-venue of their group matches at the World Cup.

The seven-time African champions arrived Chile two weeks ago for their final preparations.

They are drawn in Group F with Norway, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia.

The Flying Eagles will face Norway in their opening fixture next week Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu



