Busquet To Retire From Professional Football At End Of MLS Season

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets announced on Thursday he will retire from professional football at the conclusion of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

According to the Times of India, the 37-year-old Spanish midfielder made the announcement through a video message on his Instagram page.

“These will be my last months on the pitch. I’m retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all grateful,” Busquets said in the video. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone and to football for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story.”

The former Barcelona star, known for his defensive midfield expertise, won nine Spanish league titles and three Champions League trophies during his time with the Catalan club.

Busquets earned 143 caps for Spain’s national team, playing a crucial role in their 2010 World Cup victory and 2012 European Championship triumph.

He ended his international career following the 2022 World Cup.

In 2023, Busquets moved to the United States to join Inter Miami, where he reunited with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.



