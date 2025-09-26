Arteta Gives Injury Update On Odegaard, Saka, Madueke Ahead Newcastle vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has given injury update on the trip of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke, ahead of Arsenal’s trip to St James’ Park, to face Newcastle in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta was asked for updates on Odegaard, Saka and Madueke.

Regarding Odegaard’s availability to be in contention for the Newcastle United fixture, Arteta said: “Martin will be training with us the next two days, so hopefully he’ll be available for the game.”

Saka played 63 minutes of the Gunners’ 2-0 win away to Port Vale in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, before being replaced by Max Dowman.

But Arteta explained that the substitution was always part of the plan.

“Yeah, nothing to report there,” he said. “I think he played the games that we anticipated, he did well, he feels good and he will be training the next few days.”

Lastly, Arteta confirmed that the scan hasn’t yet taken place on Madueke’s injury, after he made way at half-time of their1-1 draw at home to Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, there were no updates provided on other absentees, which are Piero Hincapie (groin), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee).



