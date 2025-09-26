‘It Was Like WWE’ — Arokodare Speaks On Premier League Experience

Tolu Arokodare has shared his thoughts on his experience of playing in the English Premier League.

The Nigeria international joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Belgian Pro League outfit Genk in the final days of the transfer window.

Arokodare made his debut for the Old God in the 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at the St James’ Park two weeks ago.

The 24-year-old was marked tightly by Dan Burn in the game.

The big striker also had another physical tussle with Everton’s James Tarkowski in Wolves’ midweek Carabao Cup win over Everton.

Arokodare On Wolves’ Debut

Arokodare confessed it was a different experience from what he encountered during his time in Belgium.

“In Belgium, they would give fouls against me. Here, they just play on. I did not know this. I enjoy it,” he told Sky Sports.

“In the first game, it was like WWE. I started to think, ‘Okay, that is how it is here. You have to literally punch someone in the face!’ I am getting to grips with that.”

More Goals Coming

Arokodare opened his goal account for Vitor Pereira’s side in the 2-0 win over Everton.

It was a cool finish after he was set up by fellow substitute Joao Gomez.

Wolves will be away to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Amiens SC star is upbeat he will score more goals for the club.

“It is coming together bit by bit. In time, everything will go smoothly. The results are definitely going to come.” And that means goal celebrations too, added Arokodare.

By Adeboye Amosu



