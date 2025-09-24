Wolves Boss Thumbs Up Arokodare’s Display Vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has expressed satisfaction with Tolu Arokodare’s performance in the club’s win over Everton.

The Old God defeated Everton 2-0 in their Carabao Cup third round tie at the Molineux on Tuesday night.

Marshall Munetsi gave Wolves the lead in the first half.

Substitute Arokodare doubled the advantage three minutes from time.

The former Genk striker was slipped through on goal by Joao Gomes, and he slotted the ball home from inside the box.



It was the Nigeria international’s first goal for Wolves.

Pereira On Arokodare

Pereira is optimistic Arokodare will make more impact at the club.

“When we are expecting a strong shot on the goal, because he has the confidence in himself,”he told the club’s official website.

” Of course, he is not in his shape physically speaking. Larsen today worked a lot for the team, and after Tolu went inside and he helped us. This is the spirit that I want to see.

“Tolu came in the moment that we didn’t have Jorgen to play. The plan was not to play with him 90 minutes, the plan was to give him time to adapt and to start getting minutes. He needs to work hard to get his condition, and he will help us.”

By Adeboye Amosu



