Lookman Won’t Start Vs Juventus — Atalanta Coach Juric

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has said Ademola Lookman is still working his way back to full fitness, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman made his first appearance of the season for La Dea in the 3-0 win over Torino last weekend.

The Nigeria international tried to force through a move away from the Bergamo club over the summer.

Juric claimed the tricky winger is training well but is yet to attain full fitness.

“He’s training well, and slowly, we will try to get him back to full strength,” he was quoted by TMW.

Atalanta will be up against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, Turin on Saturday.

La Dea occupy fifth position on the Serie A table with eight points from four games.

By Adeboye Amosu



