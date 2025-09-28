Arsenal Close Gap On Liverpool After Dramatic Win At Newcastle

A stoppage time strike by Gabriel Magalhãessecured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win for Arsenal against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nick Woltemade had given Newcastle a first half lead against the run of play before goals from Mikel Merino and Gabriel turned the game around.

The win means Arsenal, who are on 13 points, are now just two points off leaders Liverpool in the league table.

The Gunners took advantage of Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Heading into the tie, Arsenal had failed to score against Newcastle at St James’ Park in their last three visits.

Arsenal were the dominant side in the opening exchanges with Eberechi Eze denied twice by Nick Pope.

Belgian international Leandro Trossard had a very big opportunity to broke the deadlock but saw his effort hit the post.

Also Arsenal were initially awarded a penalty after Pope looked to have fouled Viktor Gyokeres but the decision was overturned after consultation with VAR.

Newcastle then took the lead in the 34th minute as Woltemade rose to head home Sandro Tonali’s cross off a short corner kick.

Also Read: Newcastle Vs Arsenal: Arteta Looks To End The Gunners’ St James’ Park Hoodoo

In the second half it was Arsenal all the way as they mounted wave after wave of attack but could not find the break through.

However, their persistence eventually paid off on 84 minutes as Merino nodded home Declan Rice’s cross.

Then in the 96th minute Gabriel won the game for Arsenal with a superb header off a Martin Odegaard corner.



