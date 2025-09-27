Newcastle Vs Arsenal: Arteta Looks To End The Gunners’ St James’ Park Hoodoo

Arsenal are set to make a trip to Tyneside for a blockbuster Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the St James’ Park on Sunday, September 28 2025.

The Magpies are looking to continue their impressive streak at home to the Gunners when they welcome the league title challengers.

Teams’ Form and Recent Performances

Newcastle

Newcastle started the 2025/26 Premier League season in a not so impressive fashion after winning just two games across all competitions. The Toons have had difficulties in front of goal following the sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool in a British record fee late in the summer as they have failed to find the back of the net on three separate occasions.

Half of the total goals Eddie Howe’s side have scored so far came in the 4-1 win over League One outfit, Bradford in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The arrivals of Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart for a club record fee and Yoane Wissa from Brentford haven’t paid much dividend as they are presently placed 13th in the league standings.

Arsenal

Arsenal on the other hand have been in scintillating form winning all but one of their matches so far in this campaign.

The Gunners have hit the back of the net in all their matches barring the 1-0 loss to league leaders Liverpool which is just one of the two goals they have conceded across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side rallied back to secure a point in their Premier League showdown with Manchester City, reducing Pep Guardiola’s team to just 33 percent possession of the ball, which is a record-low of any side managed by the Spanish tactician.

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the EFL Cup following a 2-0 victory over Port Vale. Eberechi Eze’s first goal in the club’s colours and Leandro Trossard’s late strike secured the win for the Gunners at Vale Park.

Head-to-Head Record

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Arsenal are ahead of Newcastle in the head-to-head statistics. The two clubs have met on 189 occasions with the north-London side winning 82 times, while the Magpies have been victorious in 69 games, with 38 matches ending in draws.

Newcastle are currently on a three-game unbeaten run at home to the Gunners having won the last three games against them at the St. James’ Park without conceding.

In fact, the Carabao Cup defending champions have been a bogey team for Arteta’s side in recent years, losing just three of their last nine games while winning five and drawing one.

Arsenal were able to get the better of Howe’s side just once last season as the two teams met four times.

Key Players To Watch Out For

Newcastle

Anthony Gordon

Gordon has been one of the most outstanding players for Newcastle since his arrival from Everton in 2023.

The 24-year-old, though hasn’t been up to speed after scoring his first goal of the term against Barcelona in the Champions League last week, possesses the ability to cause damage to the opposition with his directness, speed, excellent dribbling skills and the ability to progress the ball quickly up the pitch.

Bruno Guimaraes

The captain of the side is a midfield lynchpin who thrives on controlling the game’s tempo. The Brazil international’s defensive contributions and ability to transition play could prove vital against Arsenal’s attacking and counter-pressing style.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Saka is arguably Arsenal’s most fashionable weapon since Arteta took charge of the team. The 24-year-old Hale End academy graduate, is known for his burst of pace in the wings, dribbling, having close control, and ability to create chances.

Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres is currently Arsenal’s leading goal-scorer with three strikes so far. The Swede has hit the ground running following his high-profile move from Sporting CP to the Emirates in the summer.

The 27-year-old is a versatile, physical striker, known for his powerful runs and goal-scoring instinct.

Team News

Newcastle

Due to a concussion, Fabian Schar will not be playing in this game.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, who were rested for the Bournemouth match, are expected to make a return to the starting lineup.

Summer signing Wissa is still out due to an injury.

Arsenal

The return of William Saliba and Bukayo Saka from injury is a timely boost for Arsenal ahead of this clash as the duo are expected to start on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Arteta confirmed that Noni Madueke has suffered a knee injury which is going to keep him out for two months.

Martin Odegaard is expected to be out of this encounter as he continues to recover from shoulder injury.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus still remain out.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Newcastle (3-5-2):

Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Trippier, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento; Woltemade, Gordon

Arsenal (4-3-3):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

By Habeeb Kuranga



