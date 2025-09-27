Done Deal: Collins Completes Move To German Club FC Erzgebirge Aue

Jamilu Collins has joined Bundesliga 3. Liga club FC Erzgebirge Aue on a free transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Collins previously played for Sky Bet Championship club, Cardiff City.

The 31-year-old severed ties with the Bluebirds in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

The defender spent three years with Cardiff City, scoring once in 43 league appearances.

He spent majority of last season on the sidelines due to injury.

Collins Returns To Familiar Territory

The left-back is making a return to Germany following his stint with SC Paderborn O7.

Collins was on the books of Paderborn for five years before leaving at the end of the 2022 season.

The Nigerian will wear jersey number 29 at his new club.

By Adeboye Amosu



