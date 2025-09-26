SPL: Iheanacho Looks To Continue Impressive Goals Contributions Ahead Celtic Vs Hibernian

Kelechi Iheanacho would hope to continue his impressive goals contributions for Celtic when they host Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

In his last three matches for Celtic, Iheanacho has scored two goals and provided one assist.

On September 14, the Super Eagles star netted a stoppage time penalty in Celtic’s 2-1 win away to Kilmarnock in a league encounter.

He followed that up by providing an assist as Celtic thrashed Partick Thistle 4-0 in the Scottish League Cup on September 21.

Then just three days later, on matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League, Iheanacho came off the bench to open the scoring as Celtic held Red Star Belgrade to a 1-1 draw.

After five league matches played so far in the Scottish topflight, Iheanacho and his teammates are top on 13 points, and are just ahead of second placed Hearts on goals difference.

Iheanacho’s new found form would be a welcome development for handlers of the Super Eagles ahead of next month’s must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

With two matches left in the qualifying campaign the Super Eagles are in third place on 11 points, six points behind Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Group C.

After missing the double header with Rwanda and South Africa this month (September), the former Sevilla star could make a return to the team and help push for the automatic ticket.

By James Agberebi



